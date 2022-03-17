Pierre Andurand on How $200 Barrels of Oil May Be Headed Our Way

One economic byproduct of Russia’s war on Ukraine has been the upending of commodities markets, sending prices surging. Commodities trader Pierre Andurand has made his name navigating volatile energy markets and correctly positioning for negative-priced oil in April 2020. Now, he sees tightness in the energy market remaining for some time. On this episode of Odd Lots, Andurand tells Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway how we might end up with $200 barrels of crude by the end of the year, and what that would mean for the world.

