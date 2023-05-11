(Bloomberg) -- ADES International Holding, the oil and gas driller backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has delayed its planned initial public offering to the second half of the year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company planned to start gauging demand for the offering in March, but decided to hold off until later, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. There isn’t now enough time to complete the deal before a long public holiday at the end of June, they said.

ADES wants to ensure the timing is right for an IPO of its size, given Middle East markets have lost some of their exuberance from last year, the people said. The deal could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg News has reported, making it one of the bigger listings planned in the kingdom this year.

Deliberations are still ongoing and details such as timing and size could change, the people added. A representative for ADES wasn’t able to comment.

Saudi Aramco is also pushing back a planned Riyadh initial public offering of its energy-trading business, a deal that would have ranked as one of the world’s largest share sales this year, Bloomberg reported earlier Thursday.

While Persian Gulf markets remain busier than most others in terms of listings, they’ve quietened down significantly from last year when the region accounted for half of the IPO haul in all of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Oil prices have fallen from the highs hit in 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid fears of a recession and bank failures in the US. The kingdom’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index has dropped by about 16% over the past year.

Just $72 million has been raised in Saudi IPOs this year, the least year-to-date since 2014, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Still, there are some signs of life in the market, with a pharmaceuticals company recently announcing plans to list.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund teamed up with the major owners of ADES to take the business private in 2021, in a deal valuing the company at about $516 million. ADES, which provides oil-and-gas drilling and production services in the Middle East and North Africa, has since grown through acquisitions.

The company bought seven jack-up rigs last year from Seadrill Ltd. for about $628 million in cash. In all, ADES has 84 onshore and offshore rigs across markets including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia, it said at the time. Its clients include Saudi Arabian Oil Co. and Kuwait Oil Co.

