(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power International, one of Saudi Arabia’s main vehicles for building renewable energy projects, is set to raise up to 4.55 billion riyals ($1.21 billion) in its initial public offering.

ACWA Power, half-owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, has set the price range for its offering between 51 riyals and 56 riyals per share. The company is selling 81.2 million shares, or a 11.1% stake.

The listing will value the company at up to $11 billion.

Bidding and book building period for participating parties: Sept. 15 to Sept. 27

A final price is expected to be set before the offering opens to retail investors

Subscription period for individual investors: Sept. 29 to Oct. 1

Joint financial advisers are: JPMorgan, Citi, Riyad Capital and Natixis

Riyadh has been the hottest market for IPOs in the Middle East over the past two years, with new offerings oversubscribed mostly by local retail and institutional investors. Tanmiah Food Co. became the third company to list on the main market this year, following Theeb Rent A Car Co. and AlKhorayef Water & Power Technologies Co.

Last week, chief executive officer Paddy Padmanathan said in interview with Bloomberg TV that meetings with potential investors ahead of the IPO have gone “very well.” Over the next five years, the company will double the amount of power it generates, mostly from renewable sources amid a global shift away from burning fossil fuels, he said.

