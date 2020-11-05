(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, or PIF, plans to invest about $1.3 billion in billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s retail unit that has already mopped up more than $5 billion through stake sales this year.

The sovereign wealth fund will pick up a 2.04% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. said in an exchange filing Thursday.

This will be the third investment for PIF in the conglomerate, helmed by Ambani -- Asia’s richest man -- as he seeks to transform his conglomerate into a retail and technology behemoth and pivot away from its staple oil-refining business that he inherited.

