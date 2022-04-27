(Bloomberg) -- Demand for chicken at restaurants is back to levels not seen since the coronavirus outbreak, giving a boost to Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., the second-biggest U.S. poultry producer.

The Greeley, Colorado-based company reported first-quarter results Wednesday that were almost double analyst estimates. Shares jumped as much as 3.4% in after-hours trading.

“Our U.S. business led the way in performance as our retail demand remained stable and foodservice recovered to pre-Covid levels,” Chief Executive Officer Fabio Sandri said in a statement.

Chicken prices have been soaring amid a lack of workers in meat-packing plants, high costs for animal feed and ongoing snags in global supply chains. Sandi said “consumer demand remained resilient despite inflationary headwinds” while Pilgrim’s was improving staffing levels.

Still, the company was facing an ongoing labor challenge in its business in Europe, where there was an excess supplies of hogs.

Pilgrim’s, majority-owned by JBS SA, the world’s biggest meat company, reported adjusted first-quarter earnings of $1.18 a share, up from 42 cents a year earlier. The company plans to host a conference call Thursday at 9 a.m. New York time.

