(Bloomberg) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. has agreed to pay $75 million to chicken buyers to settle claims that the second-biggest American poultry producer had fixed prices, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday.

The company, a unit of Brazilian meat giant JBS SA, didn’t admit to wrongdoing as part of the broiler antitrust settlement, it said in a U.S. regulatory filing on Monday. The payment will be reflected in Pilgrim’s fourth-quarter results.

Pilgrim’s in October agreed to pay a $110.5 million fine in a plea deal with the U.S. Department of Justice on the price-fixing allegations, which ensnared two former chief executives. Poultry buyers including Chick-fil-A and Target Corp. have sued top U.S. chicken producers for fixing meat prices for years.

Chick-fil-A Sues U.S. Chicken Producers for Poultry Price-Fixing

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.