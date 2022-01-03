(Bloomberg) -- The largest U.S. pilots union is accusing the Federal Communications Commission of ignoring safety concerns about new 5G wireless frequencies that the labor group says it had raised as far back as 2018.

The Air Line Pilots Association, which represents more than 60,000 pilots in North America, said in a letter Monday that it has repeatedly requested technical information to support the agency’s decision to approve the new use of the frequencies by wireless companies.

“To date, the FCC has ignored our requests,” ALPA President Captain Joseph DePete wrote to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Years later and on the brink of C-band 5G deployment, the FCC has still not provided (nor made public) a point-by-point analysis and resolution of each of the aviation safety concerns.”

The FCC didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The expanded 5G service on signals that are near those used by aircraft equipment are set to switch on Jan. 5. The Federal Aviation Administration has said it may have to require widespread flight restrictions if efforts to reach compromise fail. The FCC and wireless companies say that there is no risk to safety.

