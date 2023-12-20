(Bloomberg) -- Abrdn Plc and Pacific Investment Management Co. are betting that loading up on UK government bonds will bring bigger returns than buying into US Treasuries amid an increasing risk of recession.

Abrdn has been adding exposure to gilts over the past few weeks, and its view has been reinforced by data on Wednesday showing a bigger than expected slowdown in UK inflation.

Money-markets responded by raising bets for Bank of England interest rate cuts. Traders are now pricing in at least five quarter-point reductions next year, with around a 60% chance of a sixth.

“Today’s inflation print says a lot about how weak the UK economy is,” said Luke Hickmore, investment director at abrdn. “US CPI has paused in its decline and I have long held the view that the UK would cut rates first.”

Meanwhile, Pimco is running larger than usual bets on the increased likelihood that the British economy suffers a hard landing, Daniel Ivascyn, its chief investment officer, told the Financial Times. He sees a greater recession risk in the UK, with consumers feeling the brunt of higher interest rates more than their US counterparts.

At Abrdn, Hickmore anticipates that yields on UK government debt will fall faster than Treasuries over the next few months as the economy slows. On Wednesday, UK 10-year borrowing costs dropped as much as 13 basis points to 3.52%, the lowest since April.

“Gilt yields have more room to move,” Hickmore added. “Any pullback would pose a buying opportunity.”

