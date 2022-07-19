(Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. bought about 1 billion euros ($1 billion) of debt backing Apollo Global Management Inc.’s acquisition of a payments company at a steep discount.

It’s the latest move by fund managers to pick up stagnant debt stuck on bank balance sheets. Pimco picked up the leveraged loans from banks including Bank of America Corp. and Barclays Plc in the range of 85 cents on the euro, according to a person with knowledge of the deal, who asked not to be identified because the transaction is private.

New buyouts are traditionally sold at par, and this sale shows how much banks are willing to lose as they sell the debt weighing down their balance sheets.

Apollo’s buyout of Worldline SA’s payment terminals unit was financed in early March, when debt markets were still going strong. But now, with the European economy tipping closer to a recession, investors are running away from risk. That’s left lenders struggling to offload debt that was underwritten in the boom times.

Representatives of Pimco, Bank of America and Barclays declined to comment. The Financial Times reported details of the transaction earlier today.

The financial losses from deal underwriting are starting to show up in earnings reports. Bank of America topped the table in markdowns on loans to finance deals, mainly for companies backed by private equity, with a $320 million hit it reported on Monday.

Pimco has also scooped up other beaten-down bonds. The fund manager bought 545 million euros of top-ranked debt backing the buyout of Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc at 85% of face value.

