(Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. has snapped up 600 million euros ($608 million) of deeply discounted debt backing the sale of British grocery chain Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc.

Pimco took the lion’s share of the 800 million euros of loans, priced in the mid-to-high 80s, that banks offloaded, according to people familiar with the deal who asked not to be identified because the transactions are private. The remaining 200 million euros was sold to funds, they said, without naming them.

The debt is part of a £1.7 billion ($2.1 billion) euro-denominated senior secured leveraged loan tranche that has been sitting bank balance sheets. Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice agreed to buy Morrison last year, with lenders including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., BNP Paribas SA, Bank of America Corp. and Mizuho Bank, leading the £6.6 billion debt package.

Pimco declined to comment.

Banks have struggled to find buyers of M&A financing as investors pull away from risk amid faster inflation and worries about economic growth. The group of arranging lenders has lost roughly £250 million on the Morrison deal, one of the people estimated.

Some of the banks have decided to keep their loans. They’re holding because they believe prices will eventually rebound as market sentiment improves, or they’re unwilling to realize a loss on the loans, one of the people said.

Pimco has been aggressive in buying other M&A debt. It previously bought 545 million euros of top-ranked debt backing the Morrison deal at 85% of face value. It also picked up about 1 billion euros of debt backing Apollo Global Management Inc.’s acquisition of Worldline SA’s payment terminals unit, also at a discount.

The yield on these assets is attractive to US buyers, and the strong US dollar is also boosting returns, the people said.

