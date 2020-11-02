(Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co LLC and ​​​​​Davidson Kempner Capital Management LLC have submitted binding offers to buy up non-performing loans from Greece’s Alpha Bank AE and to acquire the lender’s bad-loan servicing unit, people familiar with the matter said.

The sale of the soured credit and the disposal of Alpha’s Cepal unit are key pillars in the lender’s Galaxy Project, which includes three rounds of NPL securitizations with a total book value of 10.8 billion euros ($13 billion). Alpha’s NPL ratio was 30% at the end of June and the lender says that will fall to 13% after the plan is finished.

Alpha Bank said earlier Monday it has received two binding offers for Galaxy. A spokesman for the lender declined to provide further details. A spokeswoman for Pimco declined to comment.

Greek banks are saddled with a huge pile of bad loans following a decade-long debt crisis which cost the country around 25% of its gross domestic product. Though NPLs total just over 60 billion euros, much lower than the 107 billion-euro peak in 2016, Greece still has the highest bad-loans ratio in the European Union.

Alpha Bank has said it wants to complete a deal by the end of the year, and has expressed confidence in that target despite the pandemic. No final decisions have been made, and there’s no certainty the discussions will lead to an agreement, the people familiar said, asking not to be named discussing confidential deliberations.

Alpha has applied to fold Galaxy into a broader program set up by the Greek government, dubbed Hercules, to help banks cut their soured debt. The country’s central bank has also submitted a plan to the government to create a so-called bad bank to help lenders reduce NPLs to almost zero.

