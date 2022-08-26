(Bloomberg) -- As regulators scrutinize how ESG funds depict themselves and politicians argue over their missions, some managers are making fine-print disclosures that might surprise investors.

Among them: Pacific Investment Management Co., whose largest ESG mutual fund offering in the US has begun spelling out in previously unreported regulatory filings that it doesn’t invest in companies that make money from abortion, contraception and stem cell research.

Earlier disclosures stated only that the $2.4 billion Pimco Total Return ESG fund, launched 31 years ago, wouldn’t invest in health-care or drug companies unless 100% of their gross revenues came from “products or services designed to protect and improve the quality of human life.”

The new language shows how big money managers approach the loose category of ESG investments with often very different and specific priorities that only get spelled out in fine print -- and not in the names of funds.

“This is just one of those bombs that is hidden in fund disclosures that your average investor is never going to read,” said Douglas Chia, a president of Soundboard Governance, a consultant on ESG governance.

“Most people who are investing in ESG funds are pro-choice, and they are going to be offended by this,”’ said Chia, a former assistant general counsel and corporate secretary of Johnson & Johnson, one of the first U.S. manufacturers of birth-control pills.

Pimco’s Low Duration ESG fund, which debuted in 1996 and had $435 million in net assets as of July 29, also employs the abortion screen. The two funds had some of the biggest inflows on record in the past two years, according to Morningstar Inc. data, with the funds tracking the wider boom in ESG investing across the industry.

Michael Reid, a Pimco spokesman, said the ban applies only to the two funds and reflected the preferences of religious organizations that originally invested in them when they started.

“The exclusion is not a firmwide ESG policy and doesn’t reflect Pimco’s views on abortion or related rights,” Reid said in an emailed statement.

Reid said Pimco began updating the two funds’ disclosures on Dec. 1, “in light of enhanced focus on ESG by investors and regulators globally.”

That was the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court held oral arguments on whether to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. The court reversed that decision in June.

Disclosure Fights

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has been pushing for clearer ESG disclosures since his confirmation in April 2021. The agency took its biggest step to date in late May, proposing a new slate of restrictions aimed at ensuring that ESG funds accurately describe their investment policies.

Many faith-based funds, which are designed for investors who want their portfolios to reflect religious values, seek to screen out companies that might have ties to abortion, along with those in so-called sin industries such as tobacco, alcohol and pornography. But an abortion prohibition is much less common among prominent ESG mutual and exchange traded funds, a $2.5 trillion industry at the end of June according to Morningstar data.

“The ESG community does not go here,” Chia said. “It’s really the faith-based investors who insist on this.”

Like Pimco Total Return ESG, the Gabelli SRI Fund was initially formed on behalf of religious clients at Gabelli Asset Management. The firm changed the name to the Gabelli ESG Fund in 2016 and added an environmental, social and governance analysis to its existing screens.

While the fund initially retained all of its earlier investing restrictions against industries such as tobacco, gaming and alcohol, abortion was dropped from the list by the following year.

“Over time we found that we never entered into a screen” for abortion, said Chris Desmarais, a managing director at Gabelli, “because we never invested in the health-care space.”

Pimco Total Return ESG took a slightly different approach.

Founded at the request of several religious organizations, it was initially called Pimco Total Return III and followed former chief investment officer and co-founder Bill Gross’s strategy for his flagship Total Return Fund, with the caveat that it would avoid investments “with respect to certain socially sensitive issues,” according to filings at the time.

It did not disclose an outright prohibition on investments tied to abortion and contraception. Instead, it said simply that it would not invest in any company that was principally engaged in providing health-care services or manufacturing pharmaceuticals.

The fund’s net assets swelled to more than $4 billion by the end of 2012. But they had fallen to less than $1 billion by 2017, when Pimco rebranded the strategy to its current name and adjusted the wording on its screens to permit investments only in those issuers that earned 100% of their revenue from protecting and improving human life.

This was the sole reference to the fund’s abortion screen until late last year, when Pimco updated the language in its filings to clarify that the fund prohibits investments in issuers that earn revenue “from products or services related to abortion, abortifacients, contraceptives or stem cell research.”

