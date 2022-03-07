(Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. disclosed that several of its mutual funds have joined the growing list of lenders to Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Vision funds.

The Pimco Income Fund, run by Dan Ivascyn, added a $647 million stake in a loan to Softbank’s Vision Fund 2 during the fourth quarter, regulatory filings show. Three of its sister mutual funds -- Pimco Diversified Income, High Yield Spectrum and Low Duration Income -- acquired pieces of the same loan with a face value totaling $44 million.

Financial firms often sell pieces of large loans they have made to investors through so-called loan assignments or participations, depending on how the deals are structured. At year-end, Pimco Income held about $5.3 billion of assignments and participations, with the SoftBank Vision stake ranking as the largest, according to a Feb. 28 filing.

Apollo Global Management Inc. put together a $4 billion loan, secured by venture capital stakes with an estimated value of about $40 billion, for the second Vision Fund. While Apollo and its Athene insurance affiliate spearheaded the December financing, other investors in the loan included mutual funds, endowments and financial institutions, people familiar with the deal said then.

Read more: Apollo to Lend $4 Billion to SoftBank in Private Credit Deal

The Pimco funds described their investment as a fixed term loan with an annualized interest rate of 5% that matures in December 2025.

SoftBank started its first Vision Fund in 2016 with about $100 billion, including backing from Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth funds. After some of these investments ran into trouble, SoftBank ended up relying on its own cash to provide the capital for the second Vision fund.

Both funds have been borrowing against their holdings. The first SoftBank Vision fund in September arranged margin loans secured by almost all of its stake in South Korea’s Coupang Inc. and an undisclosed number of shares of DoorDash Inc., filings show.

