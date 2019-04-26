(Bloomberg) -- Maiko Tamura, a credit research analyst at Pacific Investment Management Co., is leaving the firm in June and will be replaced by Akimi Matsuda, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Tamura, a senior vice president, started at Pimco Japan in 2009 and worked at the firm’s U.S. headquarters in Newport Beach, California, since 2016. She helped build local business in Japan and helped manage complex credits of firms such as Toshiba Corp. and Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc., or Tepco, the utility that ran a nuclear plant decommissioned after a 2011 earthquake.

Matsuda, who joined Pimco in 2013, will be based in Tokyo and report to Stephen Chang, the interim head of Pimco’s Asia-Pacific credit research.

A Pimco spokesperson confirmed the job changes but declined to comment further. Tamura didn’t reply to an email seeking comment.

