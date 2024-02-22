(Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. is set to make about $150 million in profit this week by betting the debt that Wall Street banks struggled to sell a few years ago would eventually rebound.

In 2022, Pimco snapped up more than €1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of loans backing an acquisition by Apollo Global Management Inc. at around 85 cents on the euro. The move capitalized on discounted deals as banks were at the time forced to clear some of these assets from their balance sheets.

That debt is now being refinanced in the high-yield bond market at par for existing lenders, handing Pimco a handsome gain, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

In 2022, Wall Street banks took large writedowns on the leveraged buyout deals they had underwritten for acquisitions late in the cheap-money era. Asset managers with deep pockets such as Pimco were able to swoop in and buy the debt at deep discounts, aiming to keep it on their balance sheets — with bets the company will eventually repay in full — or sell it on at a profit.

Newport Beach, California-based Pimco had started selling small blocks in the mid- to high-90-cents range last year, making double-digit gains, Bloomberg News has reported previously. Meanwhile, French payment firm Ingenico is expected to refinance its €1.1 billion term loan this week, which is also expected to hand its owner Apollo a payout.

Pimco is expected to place an order for the new deal, some of the people said. Commitments for the deal were due Thursday, the people added.

A representative for Pimco declined to comment.

Pimco injected around $2 billion in 2022 into leveraged debt backing consumer companies that banks had struggled to offload to cautious investors, betting that the prices would eventually rebound. It’s one of a few big contrarian bets that Pimco has made in recent years.

The investment giant has most recently been wagering against private credit, and aims to adopt a similar approach of buying up loans on the cheap if borrowers are crushed by their interest payments and lenders need a quick exit.

