(Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. is wagering that the next wave of the market rally is set to lift the sectors most beaten-down by the coronavirus pandemic, from airlines and hotels to gaming and leisure companies.

“The first wave of the rally was clearly housing and tech, but if we get an economic recovery, if this mobility data takes off, you are going to see the airlines take off, people start to travel over the next 6, 12, 18 months, and that’s the potential next wave of the rally,” Mark Kiesel, the $1.9 trillion money manager’s chief investment officer for global credit, said in a Bloomberg TV interview Friday.

Pimco is overweight the travel sector -- lending to airlines via secured bonds collateralized by new planes -- and is also buying debt of high-quality lodging and gaming companies. It’s a bold bet given the continued struggles of the travel and leisure industries. American Airlines Group Inc. said Tuesday it will cut 19,000 workers once federal payroll aid expires Oct. 1, while MGM Resorts International is cutting about 18,000 employees. Kiesel acknowledged the wager’s risks, especially with regard to future virus outbreaks and the outlook for further fiscal stimulus.

Still, the asset manager is shifting tack from earlier in the year, when it was buying more defensive high-grade sectors like health care, telecom and technology.

“What some people may be underestimating is that these large cap companies have built up a massive war chest of liquidity,” Kiesel said. “These companies have 20-36 months of liquidity, so any vaccine that comes out over the next six to 12 months as businesses and consumers start to travel again, you could see a rebound and that’s the next wave of the rally.”

Investment-grade risk premiums have rallied significantly since March and are now approaching pre-Covid levels amid the Federal Reserve’s stimulus efforts. Blue-chip companies have borrowed a record $1.377 trillion this year as of Aug. 26, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and cheap funding costs are likely to continue luring issuers through year-end, market watchers say.

Fed Evolution

Fed chair Jerome Powell’s signal Thursday that the central bank will stay accommodative for longer as it shifts to a more tolerant approach on inflation is a “significant evolution” in the Fed’s thinking, Kiesel said. He predicts interest rates could climb over time amid an economic recovery fueled by fiscal and monetary support.

“We are probably closer to the lows now in rates and that’s simply because we are going to get a big fiscal push,” Kiesel said. “It could happen after the election but monetary policy is going all in. The Fed has been unbelievably supportive for markets and we think ultimately with the mobility data improving, the economy will start growing again.”

