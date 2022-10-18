(Bloomberg) -- Investors have been piling into short-dated assets amid market certainty, but not all cash-like instruments are created equal.

Subtle variations in short-term interest rates are what the story is about for 2022 and 2023, according to Jerome Schneider, head of short-term portfolio management and funding at Pacific Investment Management Co.

“Cash is not necessarily as democratic as people would like to think,” Schneider said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “While cash is king, the crown jewel of how you want to think about it is really more nuanced than that.”

Supply-demand imbalances have been dogging short-term fixed income markets for well over a year. Banks are drowning in the abundance of cash in the financial system as the result of pandemic-era fiscal and monetary stimulus, even as the Federal Reserve has been shrinking its balance sheet. Meanwhile, there’s still a lack of investable assets -- such as Treasury bills -- that’s pushing overnight rates lower, and forcing eligible counterparties to park more than $2 trillion a day at the Fed’s reverse repo facility as the first and sometimes only resort.

Despite a recent string of increases in Treasury bill auction sizes, it’s still not enough to offset more than a year of dwindling supply. That’s because the uncertainty surrounding the path of Fed hikes has driven buyers to the very shortest-dated paper so they can be ready to take advantage of higher interest rates. For example, one-month yields are about 37 basis points lower than the overnight index swap rate, a proxy for the Fed’s policy rate.

In the repo market, the monthly influx of principal and interest payments from the government-sponsored enterprises overwhelms the space, crowding out investors. Those that have access to the Fed’s reverse repo facility can park cash overnight to earn 3.05%.

And yet, while banks are lifting rates on deposits, they’re still lagging the yield investors could earn on money-market funds.

“Yes, bank deposit rates are slowly moving higher, T-bills may offer some attraction but the reality is they’re trading quite rich,” Schneider said. “There’s actually value if you want to be appropriately highlighting where interest rates should be headed based on Fed expectations.”

