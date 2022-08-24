(Bloomberg) -- Global investors have been turning increasing negative on Chinese assets this year, and Pacific Investment Management Co. is no exception.

China’s sovereign bonds look expensive based on valuation models, and they are less likely to gain much further as any additional easing will be limited given interest rates are already so low, said Stephen Chang, managing director and portfolio manager at Pimco Asia Ltd. At the same time, analysis suggests the yuan has room to keep weakening, he said.

“We have been more defensive in China rates, being neutral to slight underweight in our positions,” Hong Kong-based Chang said in an interview last week. “We have a few different models to see how China rank versus developed/emerging markets. Based on the valuation of other markets, China looks kind of rich.”

Global funds have been pulling money out of Chinese assets this year, prompting questions about the future of the nation as an investment destination, and the fate of its efforts to globalize the yuan. An unexpected rate cut this month did little to bolster investor confidence, while sending the offshore yuan to a two-year low.

Pimco previously held a positive view on Chinese sovereign debt but lowered its recommendation to neutral from overweight earlier this year, citing a widening policy divergence with the US.

The contrast between the dovish People’s Bank of China and hawkish Federal Reserve means China’s 10-year yields are now about 42 basis points below those of similar-maturity Treasuries, after being more than one percentage point higher than them earlier this year.

The outlook for the nation’s high-yield dollar bonds remains challenging for real-money investors, according to Chang. He holds the view that the inflection point for China’s property sector has not yet arrived, as policy support offered so far is quite “underwhelming and fragmented,” with many of the measures being too city-specific.

Slim Pickup

Pimco’s latest modeling shows interest-rate increases in other markets have made China’s sovereign debt less attractive on a currency-hedged basis, Chang said.

“For 2.60%-to-2.70% 10-year China government bond yield, hedging the currency to USD, you would pick up less than 50 basis points,” he said. The US Treasury yield is currently higher than that, meaning there is not a high incentive to go to China, he said.

Also weighing on China’s bonds is the prospect of additional supply. A potential increase in the debt ceiling for local and central government bond issuance in the next few months may also make supply “a bigger factor for driving rates higher instead of lower,” Chang said.

Room to Weaken

Pimco’s analysis shows that despite the yuan’s decline against the dollar this year, the currency remains elevated when measured in broader trade-weighted terms.

“We see scope for RMB to catch up to some weakness, especially as yen and euro depreciated a lot,” Chang said, referring to the renminbi, which is another name for the yuan. “There are also the elements of interest-rate differential and export performance. Exports have continued to stay strong but is that about to turn” due to the prospects of a global recession, he said.

The offshore yuan has tumbled about 7.3% against the dollar this year, but that’s still less than the euro’s 12% decline and the 16% slide in the yen.

The PBOC took steps to slow the pace of yuan depreciation Thursday, setting its currency reference rate at a stronger-than-expected level.

