Pimco Says Dollar’s Fall Is Just Starting With Asia FX to Gain

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar’s decline has only just started, with room for the world’s reserve currency to weaken against emerging-market foreign exchanges, according to Pacific Investment Management Co.

While the greenback has dropped against major peers, it’s still up about 2% on a trade-weighted basis and stronger than its average in 2019, according to Stephen Chang, a Pimco portfolio manager in Hong Kong. An important milestone will be the passage of a new U.S. stimulus package, he said.

“We are still in the early innings of dollar depreciation,” Chang said. “An important factor to watch is whether a phase four fiscal stimulus package will be passed in the U.S., as otherwise the discontinuity of fiscal support will lead to a significant risk-off and USD bullish event.”

The dollar has come under increasing pressure as the Trump administration struggles to reign in the pandemic and the Federal Reserve pledged unlimited liquidity to support a battered economy. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has tumbled 10% since its March high while hedge funds have turned bearish on the greenback for the first time in two years.

The U.S. Congress is trying to break an impasse over a new deal, in addition to a record stimulus that’s already stoking inflation jitters among investors.

While most developed nation currencies have benefited from a weaker dollar, Asian peers have lagged, said Chang. China’s yuan and the Korean won could do well, he said, echoing views from Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Wealth Management.

A “cyclical recovery in Asia, particularly in Korea and China, which have handled competently the public health situation, should allow these currencies to outperform,” said Chang.

Both Asian currencies are on track for their third month of gains against the dollar as improving risk appetite fuels demand for the assets.

Pimco also favors Malaysian and Chinese government bonds on expectations the nations’ central banks may continue cutting rates to revive their pandemic-hit economies.

