(Bloomberg) -- A mix of soaring yields and recession risk is setting up investors for an era of “extremely attractive” fixed-income returns, according to Pacific Investment Management Co.

The outlook is particularly bright for high-quality bonds over the next six to 12 months as inflation cools and growth takes a hit from the delayed effects of monetary policy in major economies, Nicola Mai, Tiffany Wilding and Andrew Balls wrote in a Wednesday report.

“We believe growth and inflation have peaked, and we see greater recession risk than markets are pricing in, which supports a positive outlook for fixed income returns,” they wrote. “After their recent rise, starting yield levels, which are historically strongly correlated with returns, are extremely attractive.”

It’s a bullish stance for the Newport Beach, California-based asset manager, which oversees $1.79 trillion in assets, as a selloff rips through debt markets. US bond yields have risen to multi-year highs on the back of resilient economic data in the US and odds that Federal Reserve officials keep interest rates elevated for longer then expected.

The losing streak leaves a Bloomberg gauge of US fixed-income markets down 1.5% so far this year — and on course for a third-straight annual loss after the start of the Fed’s tightening cycle spurred a historic 13% drop in 2022.

The performance of Pimco’s major funds has been more mixed. The $52.5 billion PIMCO Total Return Fund is down 1.1% so far this year, outperforming about 45% of its rivals in that period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The $127.4 billion PIMCO Income Fund, meanwhile, returned 2.9% and is beating 84% of peers in 2023, the data show.

In the coming quarters, the asset manager expects major central banks including the Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of England to approach the end of their rate-hiking cycles and flirt with cuts. Attractive returns have the potential to emerge from bond markets in the US, Australia, Canada, Europe and the UK.

Japan’s central bank, in contrast, “will likely raise rates as other central banks are cutting them,” which could lead to higher Japanese yields, according to the report.

Here’s what else is in Pimco’s investment outlook for the next six to 12 months:

The level of global fixed income yields “are very attractive” and “already look high relative to the levels we expect to prevail over the cyclical horizon and beyond.” Pimco expects “to maintain overweight duration positions and to increase those with any further rise in yields.”

Still, there are areas of vulnerability within markets, such as in private credit, commercial real estate, and bank loans.

The current price levels for riskier assets, such as equities, “do not price sufficient downside risk for the possibility of a deeper recession, in our view.”

High quality bond funds currently yielding about 5% to 8%, which “looks very attractive versus expected equity returns and offers downside protection in the event of recession.”

Pimco recommends investors “maintain a cautious stance on corporate credit, given recession risks, and an up-in-quality bias across the board.”

“Look to emphasize US agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), given their high quality, government backing, robust liquidity, and attractive valuation,” they wrote.

There are diversification benefits to investing in select emerging markets, due to their progress on disinflation and current levels of real rates.

Pimco is “broadly neutral” on the US dollar, with a focus on carry in foreign-exchange trades.

