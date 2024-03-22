(Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. hired Giorgio Cocini, the co-head of Bank of America Corp.’s global financial institutions group, to strengthen its presence across continental Europe, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Cocini will be a managing director, in a new position as Pimco’s head of Italy, Iberia and France, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is confidential. He will start in London in June, they said.

The 50-year-old Italian has spent more than a decade at Bank of America. Before that, Cocini worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

In his 25-year banking career, he advised some of Europe’s biggest financial institutions including insurers Assicurazioni Generali SpA and Allianz SE — Pimco’s parent company — and also worked with Italy’s government on its stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA.

Representatives of Pimco and Bank of America declined to comment.

Gary Howe, who’s based in New York, is the other co-head of Bank of America’s global financial institutions group. He will continue as global head, while James Gill will continue as Bank of America’s EMEA head of FIG investment banking, according to people familiar with the matter.

Pimco, a fixed-income investment manager with $1.86 trillion in assets, has been pitching more bespoke and private financing to businesses struggling to raise funds amid high borrowing costs. Since last year the firm — based in Newport Beach, California — has been offering equity as well as debt in complex transactions across the senior and junior parts of the borrower’s capital structures.

Cocini will report to Craig Dawson, a managing director in London who heads Pimco in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

