(Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co., whose managers oversee $2 trillion in assets worldwide, warned bond investors against fleeing public markets for other credit arenas where they’re liable to misunderstand the risks.

The selloff in the US investment-grade and high-yield corporate debt markets this year is leading to potentially “harmful misconceptions” about risk and reward, Pimco’s senior portfolio managers Mark Kiesel, Mohit Mittal and Christian Stracke wrote in a blog post Wednesday.

Pimco said market misinterpretations persist regarding public companies’ creditworthiness and duration risk on their debt, as well as the notions that bank loans, private credit and floating-rate debt are somehow less risky.

“Fear can trump discipline when markets become extremely volatile,” the Pimco managers wrote.

The firm’s team said that investors shouldn’t believe that because returns in most credit markets have been disappointing this year, the asset classes are more risky. Almost 80% of the negative return in US high-grade and junk markets comes from interest-rate increases in 2022, and having some high-quality duration in addition to yield spread can be very advantageous to investors, they wrote.

Duration risk can be hedged to various degrees, the Pimco managers said. Investors can retain exposure to credit risk, and higher risk premiums for global investment-grade and U.S. agency mortgages offer “compelling value over a long-term horizon in our view, even as we recognize ongoing near-term volatility,” wrote Kiesel and his team.

Another misconception they see is that bank loans are less risky than bonds. While syndicated bank loans may have less mark-to-market price sensitivity to interest-rate moves because of their floating rate nature, the loans still carry “significant fundamental exposure” to higher rates, Pimco said.

For a typical low single B bank loan issuer, a 300-basis-points increase in the federal funds rate will boost interest costs by 60% to 70%, assuming unhedged floating rate exposures, they wrote.

“Such a steep rise in interest costs could materially erode debt servicing capacity and challenge companies’ ability to generate free cash flow,” given that so many of these single-B credits start with Ebitda to interest ratios of around 2 times, they wrote, referring to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Pimco expects a downgrade cycle on these lower-quality credit names if current market expectations about the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike path are realized, adding that investors can find opportunities in some of the better positioned companies.

Floating-Rate Warning

Regarding private market debt, Pimco says it’s a misconception the market is less risky than public credit. Borrowers in the private credit market generally offer just as much fundamental risk -- and in some cases, more -- than those in the high-yield bond and syndicated bank loan markets, the portfolio managers wrote. These issuers are generally smaller and have less diversified businesses, lower economies of scale, less ability to pass on higher costs to their consumers and higher vulnerability to economic shocks.

Also, they says it’s flawed thinking to believe that floating rate syndicated bank loans and private credit loans are fully hedged. Most sophisticated private equity sponsors will hedge some of their portfolio companies’ interest-rate exposure some of the time, but the extent of the hedging is far from complete, in large part for basic corporate finance reasons, they wrote.

While the declines in debt markets have been “painful and at times alarming,” the rise in interest rates after a protracted period of extremely low yields is also creating attractive opportunities in both public and private markets, according to Pimco.

“Disciplined investors should filter out the noise that has generated these misconceptions and focus on the fundamentals that are starting to look more attractive every day,” they wrote.

