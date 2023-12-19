(Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. is running larger than usual bets on UK government bonds relative to those from the US, on the expectation that the UK economy will deteriorate.

Daniel Ivascyn, Pimco’s chief investment officer, told the Financial Times there are more hard landing risks in the UK, with consumers feeling the brunt of higher interest rates more than their US counterparts.

Recession fears are stalking Britain once again as retail sales show weakness and gross domestic product hovers around zero. Revised data due Friday will reveal whether the economy contracted in the three months through September. Traders are trying to position themselves for the moment central banks including the Bank of England begin to cut interest rates.

The euro-zone economy is also susceptible to “a more significant deterioration,” according to Ivascyn, though the US economy has proved to be surprisingly resilient in 2023. While Ivascyn doesn’t expect a US recession next year, he told the FT there could be a greater risk of a slowdown than most traders are pricing in. The divergence between the US and other big markets offers an interesting investment opportunity, he added.

“Global bond investing was dead for a long period of time because yields were negative in the UK, Europe and Japan,” he added. “But global bond investing is back.”

