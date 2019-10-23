(Bloomberg) -- Chilean President Sebastian Pinera unveiled a series of social measures designed to appease protesters and rioters who have brought major Chilean cities to a near standstill in the past five days.

After meeting with opposition leaders Tuesday, Pinera said he plans to raise the maximum income tax rate to 40% from 35%, lift basic pensions by 20% and introduce a guaranteed minimum income among other measures. But in a televised address, he defied calls by protesters to lift a state of emergency until security is guaranteed.

The social concessions signal the end of the center-right government’s previous economic agenda, which included allowing shareholders to offset corporate tax against personal paymentsand a bill to boost pensions by topping up the existing system of individual savings accounts. Protesters demand a return to a publicly-run system.

“All of this will demand an enormous spending effort and require efficiency and reassignment of resources,” Pinera said. “It will be done with responsibility to avoid any effect on Chile’s very necessary macroeconomic figures.”

Pinera addressed the nation after a fifth day of protests marked by largely peaceful demonstrations in city squares flanked by armed soldiers and riot police. While public transport remains severely restricted, small shops in several neighborhoods opened for the first time in days and people waited patiently for their turn in pharmacies and bakeries. Across the city, people banged pots in protest as cars rushed by to make it home before curfew.

Chile’s worst social unrest in decades began Friday in reaction to a rise in subway fares, quickly morphing into a broader movement against income inequality and perceived corruption of elites.

The government initially tackled the violence as a law-and-order matter, an approach that only made things worse. On Tuesday, Pinera apologized for having failed to recognize the genuine grievances behind the protests.

Still, the measures announced Tuesday may be a starting point for discussions rather than a resolution to the unrest. Unidad Social -- an umbrella organization formed by the workers confederation as well as public sector, health and teachers’ unions -- called for a national strike on Wednesday to demand the army be sent back to its barracks and an end to the state of emergency. Workers at Codelco’s Chuquicamata copper mine also plan to down tools on Wednesday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chile’s stock market to underweight from neutral. On the other hand, credit analyst Rafael Elias at Tellimer Markets said this would be a good time to buy Chilean sovereign bonds based on a swift resolution to the unrest.

The S&P IPSA index fell 4.6% Monday, the first day of trading after the state of emergency was announced, only to recover part of those losses Tuesday with a 0.8% gain. The peso, meanwhile, strengthened 0.4% after weakening 1.9% Monday.

Economists expect the Chilean central bank to cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, although some economists have said the protests could make the case to cut by 50 basis points again.

“There is a disconnect between the political elite and what is happening in the street,” Claudio Fuentes, a political science professor at Diego Portales University in Santiago said Monday. “This is a movement without rules or leaders. It has to do with that perception that there is impunity for the rich and not the poor.”

