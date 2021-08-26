(Bloomberg) -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Co.’s profit fell more than expected in the first half as policy sales slowed amid the pandemic and China’s largest insurer by market value booked impairments from its investment in a troubled developer.

Net income dropped 16% to 58 billion yuan ($7.7 billion) for the six months ended June 30, the Shenzhen-based company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange Thursday as writedowns on financial assets jumped 18%. Analysts at Guotai & Junan Securities Co. had forecast a 10.5% increase in net income.

Ping An is conducting a major revamp of its core life-insurance unit, aimed at increasing agent productivity and product margins. The company’s life premiums dropped 4% in the first half after it let go of less productive agents amid an economic slowdown, becoming the only listed insurer to report a decline.

Operating profit, which the insurer says better reflects performance by stripping out short-term investment volatilities and one-time items, rose 10%.

The insurer’s investment on developer China Fortune Land Development wiped out 10 billion yuan of profit in the first quarter.

