(Bloomberg) -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Co., China’s largest insurer by market value, posted an unexpected rise in first-half profit as it withstood pandemic-induced lockdowns and impairments losses fell.

Net income climbed 3.9% from a year earlier to 60.3 billion yuan ($8.8 billion), the Shenzhen-based company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange Tuesday. That beat the 52.8 billion yuan average estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg, who mostly expected a decline.

Operating profit, which the insurer says better reflects performance by stripping out short-term investment volatility and one-time items, rose 4.3%.

The beat might help boost investor confidence in the insurer after the pandemic, a painful reform for the agent force at its bedrock life insurance arm, and troubled investments dragged down profits and its share price since last year. Impairment losses on financial assets dropped 17% from a year earlier, when it booked a huge loss on its investment in China Fortune Land Development Co.

“Our life business did very well in the first half,” Chief Capital Markets Officer James Garner said in a phone interview, citing higher operating profit and improved productivity of new agents in digitalized branches. “We’re starting to see some of the benefits of the reform, albeit in a challenging operating environment.”

Lockdown Disruptions

The company’s property investment risks are “completely controllable,” said Chief Investment Officer Benjamin Deng at a conference call on Wednesday after earnings.

More than half of the company’s 220 billion yuan of property exposure is real assets that generate rental income and holdings of real estate stocks are small and diversified, said Deng. He added that the company is “very interested in” more investments including logistics, commercial and office buildings, and data centers.

New business value, which gauges the future profitability of new life insurance policies, fell 29% in the first half, widening from a 24% slump for all of last year. The decline slowed in the second quarter, while the gauge rose at branches in the reform trial, Garner said.

The drop was broadly in line with the 30% estimated by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Lam, who cited Covid lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities in April and May that disrupted sales.

Ping An’s Chairman Peter Ma was cautious about the outlook.

“Substantial uncertainties will remain regarding Covid-19 as well as the domestic and overseas environment in the second half of 2022,” Ma said in the statement. “Facing severe challenges, we still have far to go in reform and innovation.”

Shares of Ping An rose 2.3% at 1:18 p.m. on Wednesday in Hong Kong, paring this year’s decline to 22%.

