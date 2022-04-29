(Bloomberg) -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Co., China’s largest insurer by market value, said profit fell 24% on weaker investment returns and policy sales as the nation battles Covid outbreaks with lockdowns in key cities.

Net income dropped to 20.7 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) in the three months ended March 31, from 27.2 billion yuan a year earlier, the Shenzhen-based company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange Friday. That compares to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Lam’s estimate of a decline of at least 10%.

China’s economic slowdown has dented consumer confidence, weighing on the business of the nation’s insurers just as lockdowns and rising cases of the virus hinder sales meetings. That adds to challenges for Ping An as it seeks to boost the productivity of its life insurance agents and move on from a troubled property investment which wiped out 24.3 billion yuan in profit last year.

Operating profit, which the company says better reflects performance by stripping out short-term investment volatility and one-time items, rose 10%.

The firm joins insurers with business in China that are feeling the slowdown. Rival China Life Insurance Co. reported a 47% slump in profit for the period this week, while New China Life Insurance Co.’s net income also plunged and AIA Group Ltd. reported a decline in new business value.

New business value, which gauges the future profitability of new life policies sold, fell 34% in the quarter. That compares to a 24% decline last year.

