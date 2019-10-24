Ping An Third-Quarter Profit Jumps on Investment and Bank Income

(Bloomberg) -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Co., China’s largest insurer by market value, said third-quarter profit jumped 50% thanks to higher investment returns and banking income.

Net income rose to 31.9 billion yuan ($4.5 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 21.3 billion yuan, the Shenzhen-based company said in a filing Thursday.

Operating profit, which Ping An says better reflects performance because it strips out short-term investment volatility and one-off items, increased 22% in the first nine months.

Key Insights

New business value -- a gauge of the profitability of new life policies -- increased 4.5% in the first nine months, compared to 4.7% in the first half, while the margin widened. Ping An has been focusing more on high-value products.

Investment income jumped 40% for the quarter, even as the nation’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.5%. That would have put a dent in all Chinese insurers’ investment income this period considering a large chunk of premium income is plowed into domestic equities.

Market Reaction

Ping An shares rose 0.7% in Hong Kong trading Thursday to HK$94.55 before the results were released after market close. The stock has gained 37% this year.

