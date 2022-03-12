(Bloomberg) -- Pink Floyd is removing all of its music from the past 35 years from digital music providers in Russia and Belarus in protest of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

David Gilmour, the band’s former frontman and guitarist, will also remove all of his solo recordings from the platforms, the band said on Twitter on Friday.

He said he was doing so “to stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Roger Waters, the band’s co-founder who left Pink Floyd in 1985, has also condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war. “I am disgusted by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it is a criminal mistake in my opinion, the act of a gangster, there must be an immediate ceasefire,” he wrote in an open letter this week.

The band, one of the most influential in rock history, joins a growing list of artists, brands, companies and countries to pull out of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

One of the world’s largest concert promoters, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., announced it will no longer do shows in Russia and is dropping Russian suppliers. Headliners including Twenty One Pilots, the Killers and Green Day have canceled upcoming concerts in Russia.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.