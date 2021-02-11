Pinterest Inc. co-founder Ben Silbermann’s wealth topped US$5 billion after the Financial Times reported that Microsoft Corp. had made inquiries about buying the company.

Shares of the social-networking platform jumped 7.3 per cent on the news to close Thursday at a record US$87.03 in New York, adding about US$325 million to Silbermann’s fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Microsoft approached the San Francisco-based company in recent months about a takeover, but the talks aren’t currently active, according to the FT, which cited unidentified people briefed on the matter. With a market cap of US$53.7 billion, Pinterest would be Microsoft’s largest acquisition ever -- more than double the US$26.2 billion it paid in 2016 for LinkedIn Corp.

Silbermann, 38, had previously rejected the idea of a takeover, saying in a 2018 interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt that Pinterest would remain an independent company.

Silbermann’s wealth has almost doubled in the last four months as the firm’s shares have surged. The digital scrapbooking company said fourth-quarter revenue rose 76 per cent from a year earlier while the number of active users increased by more than a third to 459 million. Silbermann made US$227 million cash from stock sales in 2020, regulatory filings show.