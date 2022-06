Pinterest CEO Silbermann Steps Down; Google’s Executive to Take Job

(Bloomberg) -- Pinterest Inc. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Silbermann will step down from his post effective Wednesday and be replaced by Bill Ready, an executive at Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

Silbermann will move to a newly created role as executive chairman, the San Francisco-based search-and-discovery platform said Tuesday in a statement.

