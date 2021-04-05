(Bloomberg) -- Pinterest Inc. is expanding its advertising business to Latin America, rolling out ads in Brazil this week in an effort to generate more sales from outside the U.S.

Almost 79% of Pinterest users are international, but only 17% of revenue came from beyond America’s digital shores last year.

Brazil, with a population over 210 million, has long been an attractive market for U.S. tech companies looking to expand. Facebook Inc. has made the country a key part of its international strategy.

Jon Kaplan, global head of sales at Pinterest, said Brazil is one of the company’s largest non-U.S. markets, based on the number of users. After bringing ads there, Pinterest plans expand its marketing offerings to Mexico later this year, followed by Argentina, Colombia and Chile.

Pinterest, a digital search and scrapbooking provider, has benefited as the Covid-19 pandemic kept people locked down at home looking for inspiration and shopping ideas online. That increased demand for the company’s digital ads, sending its shares up more than 400% in the past year.

