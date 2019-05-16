{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Pinterest's annual sales forecast falls short; shares tumble

    Kurt Wagner, Bloomberg News

    The Pinterest Inc. application is displayed on an Apple Inc. iPhone in this arranged photograph taken in Little Falls, New Jersey, U.S.

    The Pinterest Inc. application is displayed on an Apple Inc. iPhone in this arranged photograph taken in Little Falls, New Jersey, U.S. , Bloomberg

    Pinterest Inc. (PINS.N) gave an annual sales forecast that fell short of estimates, shaking the confidence of investors who had pushed the social-media company’s stock up more than 60 per cent in its first month of public trading.

    The digital scrap-booking company said 2019 revenue will be US$1.06 billion to US$1.08 billion, compared with the average analyst’s projection of US$1.09 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Shares fell 13 per cent in extended trading.

    Pinterest makes money from advertising and markets itself as a way for brands and retailers to reach consumers at the inspiration phase of the shopping process. The company has been a bright spot in the tech industry’s rocky IPO season, in which highly anticipated public offerings from ride-hailing startups Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. have disappointed. Pinterest’s stock jumped 28 per cent in its first day of public trading on April 18, and closed at US$30.86 on Thursday, 62 per cent higher than its IPO price.

    First-quarter sales rose 54 per cent to US$201.9 million, better than analysts’ average estimate of US$200.8 million. The net loss for the period narrowed to US$41.4 million, or 33 cents a share, Pinterest said Thursday in a statement. The loss excluding some items was 32 cents a share. Analysts projected an adjusted loss of 10 cents a share.

     