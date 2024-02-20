(Bloomberg) -- Equitrans Midstream Corp. is now anticipating its controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline will be completed in the second quarter of 2024, dealing another blow for a project marred by delays and cost overruns.

The pipeline, which has received support from West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, is being pushed from the first quarter “as a result of unforeseen challenging construction conditions, combined with unexpected and substantially adverse winter weather conditions throughout much of January,” according to an earnings release Tuesday.

The company also boosted the estimated cost of the project to a range of $7.57 billion to $7.63 billion from a previous estimate of $7.2 billion.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline, a 300-mile (483-kilometer) natural gas line stretching from West Virginia to southern Virginia, is years behind its original schedule as it faced legal battles and opposition from environmentalists. Manchin, a Democrat, has long argued it’s needed to increase domestic energy production and lower energy costs.

Equitrans has also engaged outside advisers and begun the process of talking with third parties “that have expressed interest in strategic transactions with our company,” executive chairman Thomas Karam said in the release. Bloomberg has previously reported that Equitrans was in the early stages of exploring a potential sale.

Shares of Equitrans were up 2.9% as of 10:59 a.m. in New York trading.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.