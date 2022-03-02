(Bloomberg) -- Piper Sandler Cos. hired investment banker Steven Hull, who focuses on the transportation sector, from Bank of Montreal, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Hull, who’s based in Chicago and joined Bank of Montreal in 2007, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records, will join Piper as a managing director after a period of gardening leave, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing information that isn’t public. Hull will work with Matt Snzewajs and John Tye, Piper’s co-heads of diversified industrials and services group, and alongside David Hatch, one of the people said.

Representatives for Piper Sandler and Bank of Montreal didn’t respond to requests for comment. Hull declined to comment.

Piper has a long-term target of achieving annual corporate investment-banking revenue of $2 billion in the next five years using a variety of levers, including adding to its staff, Chief Executive Officer Chad Abraham has said.

“You’ve got productivity, you’ve got new hiring, you’ve got promotions of managing directors,” Abraham said on an earnings call last month. “Clearly, to get to $2 billion, we’ve got to keep growing the managing-director headcount from the 150 we have.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.