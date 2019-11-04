3h ago
Pirates Abduct Four Crew Members From Greek Tanker in Togo Port
(Bloomberg) -- Pirates abducted a Greek, a Georgian and two Filipino crew members from the Greek-flagged Elka Aristotle oil tanker while the vessel was docked in the port of Lome in Togo, Greek shipping ministry says in emailed statement.
Attack on the 24 crew-member ship took place in early hours Monday. Ship is a 94,143 DWT oil tanker operated by Athens-based European Navigation, according to Bloomberg data.
