Pirates Kidnap 12 People From Swiss Vessel in Nigeria: Reuters

(Bloomberg) -- Twelve crew members were kidnapped from a Swiss merchant vessel on Saturday in Nigeria waters, Reuters reported.

The ship carrying wheat belonging to Massoel Shipping was traveling between Nigeria commercial capital Lagos and the Niger Delta, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the company. The attack happened around 45 nautical miles southwest of Bonny Island.

The people kidnapped aren’t from Switzerland, the country’s foreign ministry said, according to the report.

Two Nigerian police spokesmen couldn’t confirm the incident when reached by phone Sunday.

