(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat by the pool and get ready for our long-form weekend reads:

• The Trouble With Johnny Depp (Rolling Stone)• How to get away with financial fraud (Guardian)• A Parlor Game at Rebekah Mercer’s Has No Get Out of Jail Free Card (New Yorker)• How McKinsey Lost Its Way in South Africa (New York Times)• How Atul Gawande landed the most extraordinary (or impossible) job in health care (Stat)• All Ye Need to Know: The impossibility — and the necessity — of distinguishing science from nonscience. (Weekly Standard) see also Bias detectives: the researchers striving to make algorithms fair (Nature)• The biggest legal crisis facing Uber started with a pile of vomit (Wired)• Where Is Barack Obama? The most popular American, whose legacy is the primary target of Donald Trump, has, for now, virtually disappeared from public life. (New York magazine)• The chords of the universe: It’s no surprise that mathematics has influenced music. But did you know that the influence goes both ways? (Aeon)• Joe and the Whale: Joe Howlett gave his life to save an animal that may already be past the point of no return. After ten centuries of annihilation, is there any way to undo the damage done? (The Deep)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Todd Harrison, founding partner and chief investment officer at the hedge fund CB1 Capital, which focuses on cannabinoid-based solutions and biopharmaceutical applications and therapies.

Buyback Bonanza

