(Bloomberg) -- Don’t let the desert fool you. Notwithstanding expectations for clear skies, officials preparing for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix are bracing for a cool race track.

“Temperature is the first parameter we evaluate, and at the end of November the desert at night will be quite cold,” Mario Isola, Pirelli’s motorsport director, says during a wide-ranging interview conducted on Nov. 2. “We are expecting 5 to 10 degrees Celsius” (41F to 50F).

Isola’s comments follow the 151-year-old Italian company’s announcement that it has won the contract to supply tires for the racing series until at least 2027; Pirelli has been the sole F1 tire supplier since 2011. The company also said that starting in 2024 it will provide F1 tires certified sustainable by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). FSC certification confirms that the rubber used in the tires is sourced in a way that helps preserve biological diversity and benefit the lives of local communities and workers.

“Sustainability is a priority—a pillar—for the sport, and we embrace this journey together with Formula 1,” Isola says. “You cannot stay in Formula 1 if you are not at the top level of technology.”

Cold track, Fast Track

Despite the cold, racing fans should expect the 3.8-mile track to be among the season’s fastest. Set to wind around the $2.3 billion Sphere before shooting toward the Bellagio Fountain along the Las Vegas Strip, the circuit includes two straightaways whose lengths total more than 1.5 miles.

“Las Vegas is going to be a very fast circuit,” Isola says. “We are expecting a high-speed straightaway—very high speed. Probably not higher than [the Azerbaijan Grand Prix], but for more time at high speed, because Baku has only one very long straight. In Vegas, we will have more than one.”

With a 10 p.m. starting time, the race will present challenges as drivers struggle for grip on asphalt surface chilling in the night air, Isola says. “We have an idea of the track roughness, and we [work] to understand how abrasive it is, but it is possible we will have a lower level of grip compared to expectations.” In F1 racing, the smoother and cleaner the tarmac is under the drivers, the less impact on the tires and cars as they race at high speed.

The city’s mid-November temperatures will feel especially bracing to the drivers, who most recently raced in balmy São Paulo for the Brazilian Grand Prix amid nighttime temperatures hovering above 70F. Tire selection in any F1 race is made by the governing Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and Pirelli, based on the characteristics of the circuit, the temperatures, the speed and other factors. At the Las Vegas GP, cool weather will be the overriding factor, so the selected tires will contain the softest compounds in the entire Pirelli range.

Even that is a balancing act, Isola says, since softer compounds wear out quicker: “You'll see a higher degradation than expected—and probably a higher wear.”

Each team will have to make do. The number of tires used in each F1 race is set by FIA sporting regulations. During race weekends with a classic format (such as that in Las Vegas) each driver has 13 slick tires, four intermediate tires and three full wet tires. The number cannot be adjusted for weather and surface conditions.

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix will commence practice rounds on Nov. 16. The race final will take place two days later.

