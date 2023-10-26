(Bloomberg) -- Pirelli SpA is preparing to begin tire production in Saudi Arabia, in a joint venture with the sovereign Public Investment Fund, or PIF, to build a manufacturing plant.

The plant is expected to start production in 2026 with annual capacity of 3.5 million units, according to a statement. The facility will make high-end passenger tires under the Pirelli brand and also launch a local brand to target the Saudi and regional markets.

Milan-based Pirelli and PIF will invest a combined $550 million, with the Italian company owning 25% of the joint venture and the fund retaining the rest.

Pirelli is focusing on luxury and electric vehicles, and it said it will directly source production in Saudi Arabia as it looks to set up a regional hub. The company has centered its strategy on top-of-the-range offerings for luxury cars, which generate higher margins than standard products.

For sovereign fund PIF the move is part of its bid to help the country diversify from its oil-dependent economy. Saudi Arabia is trying to turn a region on the west coast near Jeddah into a hub for manufacturing cars, and PIF and Hyundai Motor Co. recently agreed to a deal to build a more than $500 million car assembly plant.

Pirelli is known as a supplier to Formula One auto racing and for its wide range of patents covering a range of technologies. The company has said it wants to use its products to create “a network with other vehicles and the surrounding infrastructure.”

Italy’s government earlier this year stepped in to reduce the influence of Chinese shareholder Sinochem International Corp. over Pirelli, citing concern about data collected by sensors in the company’s tires.

