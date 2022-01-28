(Bloomberg) -- A major bridge in Pittsburgh has collapsed, hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the city Friday to tout his signature bipartisan infrastructure law.

The bridge collapsed Friday morning, city authorities said on Twitter. Images broadcast by CNN showed a city bus and several vehicles stopped precariously on sharp angles of broken sections of the bridge, which were lying in a valley under the route.

There were no fatalities but 10 people were injured, including three who were transported to the hospital. None of the injuries are life-threatening, Mayor Ed Gainey said in a press conference from the scene. The city said that the Red Cross had been called in to assist residents affected by the incident.

There was a gas leak as a result of the collapse but the gas has been turned off, Gainey said. He stressed the need for new investment in bridge repairs and other projects. “This bipartisan infrastructure law, it’s critical,” Gainey said. “This is critical that we get this funding, and we’re glad to have the president coming today.”

Biden heads to Pittsburgh Friday to highlight the infrastructure law, which the White House has often said is meant to address the nation’s crumbling bridges. He is scheduled to speak at Carnegie Mellon University at Mill 19, a short drive from the site of the collapse. Biden was born in Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state that helped deliver him his 2020 election victory.

The White House said the president had been briefed on the collapse and will visit the city as scheduled.

