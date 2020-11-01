(Bloomberg) -- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorses President Donald Trump with lukewarm praise. Trump is holding rallies Sunday in five states, and Joe Biden will concentrate on battleground Pennsylvania.

There are two days until Election Day and 43 days until the Electoral College meets.

Pittsburgh paper endorses first Republican since 1972

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorsed Donald Trump with tepid praise two days before Election Day, making him the first Republican to win the newspaper’s nod in almost 50 years.

The newspaper cited Trump’s economic record and policies on energy and trade as the main reasons for its approval. At the same time, the paper criticized Trump for dividing the country and “bending the truth.”

“We wish that we could be more enthusiastic and we hope the president can become more dignified and statesmanlike,” the editorial board wrote, asking readers to “separate the man from the record.”

While polls have shown Democratic challenger Joe Biden ahead in Pennsylvania, the race is close and both candidates see the state as key to winning the presidency. Biden is spending Sunday courting voters there and Trump has worked to play up Biden’s opposition to some fracking, a key industry there.

Trump had four events in the state on Saturday, and signed a largely symbolic executive order focused on fracking.

Coming Up:

Biden concentrates on battleground Pennsylvania on Sunday, while Trump visits five states: Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Kamala Harris will be in Georgia and North Carolina, while Mike Pence jets into North Carolina for a church service.

