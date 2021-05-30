13m ago
Pivotal Jobs Moment, Asia Pulse Check, ‘Work-From-Bali’: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- The U.S. jobs report on Friday augurs a pivotal moment for investors to assess whether surprisingly tepid job gains seen last month were a momentary blip or the start of something more persistent
- A bevy of data from Asia’s biggest economies will give a pulse check on the recovery as parts of the region see virus flare-ups, according to Bloomberg Economics’ weekahead
- An Indonesian ministry will introduce a “Work From Bali” program for civil servants aimed at helping to revive the battered economy
- China’s factories, power plants and farms are fielding the worst effects of a surge in commodity costs that’s yet to hurt citizens
- Australia’s central bank is approaching a decision on whether the economy is strong enough to join Canada and New Zealand’s stance shift
- The Indian economy’s resilience will be tested by its ability to overcome a devastating outbreak of Covid-19, although no one’s yet doubting its potential to pull off the world’s fastest pace of growth
- Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will tell the public “how we plan to keep Covid-19 under control, while progressively opening up again” in a speech
- A rapid appreciation of the yuan against the dollar probably won’t last, according to a former Chinese central bank official. Another former official said that monitoring the payments of citizens was never China’s motivation for developing a sovereign digital currency
- The euro’s charge toward a three-year high is stumbling as the ECB quashes expectations it’s anywhere near paring emergency stimulus
- The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to be a victory celebration, or as former Japan Self Defense Forces chief Katsutoshi Kawano put it, “proof that the world has defeated the virus.” It hasn’t happened
