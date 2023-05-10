May 10, 2023
Pizza Pizza is 'recession resilient': CEO
BNN Bloomberg
Our focus on diversity and inclusivity makes us recession resistant: Pizza Pizza CEO
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. grew its same store sales by double digits in its latest quarter despite an environment where consumers are being cautious.
The pizza maker reported a 13.6 per cent increase in same store sales and also raised its dividend, its earnings report revealed on Tuesday. It’s attempts to keep consumers coming back despite the fears of a recession has included a fixed pizza price campaign and general emphasis on good value, the company’s CEO told BNN Bloomberg in an interview on Wednesday.
“We’re not recession proof but we are recession resilient,” Paul Goddard, president and chief executive officer of Pizza Pizza, said.
He explained that organic growth is coming from years of brand build up and is confident that investors will see the merit in Pizza Pizza’s yield, clean balance sheet and a high working capital reserve.
“We’re really on a growth trajectory here,” he said.
The fast-food chain’s most recent expansion included opening stores in Mexico, with plans for an aggressive expansion through the country for 2024.
When asked about the completive nature of the fast-food pizza industry at large, Goddard said despite the barrier to entry being low, surviving and thriving is rare.
“We just have to be better then ever,” he added.
