Pizza Pizza is increasing the size of its small pizza and selling it for the same price to push back against the practice of “shrinkflation.”

The Toronto-based pizza chain is billing its “Growflation Pizza” as 44 per cent bigger than previous small pies.

CEO Paul Goddard said the business noticed people were concerned about high food costs and “shrinkflation,” where companies reduce the size of their products but don’t reduce the price.

The company wanted to offer customers an alternative, Goddard said, adding that the company has room in its budget to help franchisees cover the costs of the offering.

“The customer benefits, they get that medium pizza for the price of a small, but we're not going to economically hurt our operators, that’s very important to us,” he told BNN Bloomberg in a Wednesday interview.