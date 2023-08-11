Our costs have surged but we've seen some relief: Pizza Pizza CEO

Following the latest set of earnings from Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., the company’s top executive says it is seeing growth as rising food input costs persist in some areas.

In a news release Thursday, the Toronto-based pizza maker reported a 9.4 per cent increase in same-store sales during the second quarter. The company also reported adjusted earnings per share growth of 11.8 per cent during the quarter, while hiking its monthly dividend by 3.5 per cent.

“We are very happy this quarter with strong results. I think we've had a consistent record of growth,” Paul Goddard, the president and CEO of Pizza Pizza, said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg Friday.

Goddard said that the company saw “double-digit increases” in all of its food input costs during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But we've seen a little bit of relief there. We've still seen some increases in certain input costs for sure. Things like tomato sauce, for instance, and many others,” he said.

As a result of cost increases, Goddard noted that the pizza maker has been diligent in negotiations with suppliers in order to keep costs down.

Given current economic conditions, Goddard said the brand is well positioned against a potential downturn due to its diverse offerings.

“We have lots of very affordable specials for people that are value-conscious. But if you just want a very gourmet pizza [and] you're not price conscious, you can also do that,” he said.

The company also said it increased its restaurant network by net three locations during the second quarter.