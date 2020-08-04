(Bloomberg) -- Struggling British restaurant group PizzaExpress announced a debt restructuring Tuesday in which its bondholders are likely to take over most of the business.

The deal to restructure the company’s balance sheet is backed by PizzaExpress’s current owner, Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital, and a key group of creditors, according to a statement Tuesday. As part of the proposals, bondholders will take ownership of the majority of the business if no higher bid is received, while Hony Capital will keep the Chinese operations.

In return, senior-secured bondholders will provide PizzaExpress with as much as 144 million pounds ($188 million) of fresh financing. The company will also implement a U.K. legal process known as a company voluntary arrangement to reduce the number of restaurants in the U.K. and Ireland.

The company is seeking to complete the restructuring by November 15 at the latest, according to the statement.

The agreement marks an end to a months-long standoff between Hony, the company’s owner since 2014, and a group of PizzaExpress’s senior-secured bondholders including U.S. firms Cyrus Capital Partners LP, HIG Bayside Capital and Bain Capital Credit.

The iconic PizzaExpress chain, born in London’s West End in the 1960s and ubiquitous in town centers across the U.K., has been hit by changing consumer habits in its home market at the same time as having to shoulder the financial burden of Hony’s plans to expand the brand overseas. The company was already struggling under about 1 billion pounds of debt before the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close restaurants in March.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.