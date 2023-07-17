(Bloomberg) -- PJT Partners Inc. has hired former Centerview Partners banker Roland Phillips for consumer dealmaking, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

London-based Phillips will join the firm as a partner this month after a period of gardening leave from Centerview, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. He spent more than a decade at Centerview, before departing last year.

A representative for PJT declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Centerview didn’t immediately respond to request for comment. Phillips declined to comment.

Phillips was a partner at Centerview focused on consumer products transactions. He worked with Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc on deals including its disposals of footcare specialist Scholl and skincare brand E45. He also advised Diageo Plc on its acquisitions of Casamigos tequila, a brand started by actor George Clooney, and Aviation American Gin, backed by Ryan Reynolds, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Building on his experience in the spirits industry, Phillips launched premium brand Gin d’Azur in 2019, his LinkedIn profile shows. Prior to joining Centerview, he was a managing director at UBS Group AG.

PJT is building out its European consumer practice. This year the advisory firm hired Elisa Bianco, also based in London, to cover consumer health and luxury companies in the region.

