(Bloomberg) -- PJT Partners Inc. has hired Anand Narayan, who was previously JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s most senior banker covering the infrastructure sector, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Narayan is set to to join PJT as a partner focused on global infrastructure deals, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Bloomberg News reported in March that Narayan, who was most recently head of JPMorgan’s infrastructure coverage, was leaving the firm after about 17 years. The London-based banker previously worked at ABN Amro Bank NV and Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., his LinkedIn profile shows.

A representative for PJT didn’t have an immediate comment.

Narayan helped bolster JPMorgan’s relationships with some of the world’s largest infrastructure investors, helping them source and finance potential transactions. The sector has been one of the rare bright spots for dealmaking as investors continue to deploy capital tempted by long-term, predictable returns.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP agreed in April to buy Triton International Ltd., the world’s largest owner of intermodal shipping containers, for $4.7 billion. Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte last month announced an investment in Messer SE valuing the industrial gas maker at more than €12 billion including debt.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.