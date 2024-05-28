(Bloomberg) -- PJT Partners Inc.’s Tom Davidson, a partner who advises on deals involving biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, resigned from the bank for a role at Leerink Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Davidson is set to join Leerink as co-president after a period of so-called gardening leave, said one of the people, who requested anonymity to discuss a move that isn’t yet public.

Representatives for PJT and Leerink declined to comment.

Davidson has worked at PJT since 2015, the year the firm was spun off from Blackstone Inc., his LinkedIn profile shows. He previously worked at Credit Suisse, where he held roles including global co-head of health care. Before that, he spent more than a decade at Merrill Lynch.

PJT advised on Amgen Inc.’s acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics Plc and on GSK Plc’s acquisition of Bellus Health Inc., deals which Davidson has posted about on LinkedIn.

